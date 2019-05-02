Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to hold road show in Delhi on May 5

national

Dikshit is pitted against AAP's Dilip Pandey and outgoing BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in a triangular contest

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is currently busy campaigning for her brother and Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, will campaign for her party's candidate and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the national capital.

Senior Congress leaders told IANS, "Priyanka Gandhi will hold a road show in North East Delhi for Sheila Dikshit on May 5."

This will be Priyanka Gandhi's first campaign in Delhi, after she was appointed the Congress General Secretary on January 23.

The Congress leader said that the party was also mulling campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi's in the city between May 9 to 10 to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally for the BJP candidates at the Ramleela grounds on May 8.

The party leader said that the decision to bring her to Delhi was taken after a positive response from her campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that her road show will prove to be a game changer for the party, in Delhi, especially in North East Delhi, where Tiwari is facing anti-incumbency due to the sealing drive.

The Congress is extensively raising the issue of sealing in the national capital in its campaign and has also promised to end the drive within a month, if it comes to power.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Rajnath Singh held a public meeting for Tiwari and East Delhi BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir in the city's Shastri Park area.

The party leader said that the poor turnout at Rajnath Singh's public meeting in Vasant Kunj for BJP's New Delhi candidate Meenakshi Lekhi and Amit Shah's public meetings South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday had given it hope that the people were not backing the saffron party in the national capital.

Most chairs at the two public meetings in Delhi remained vacant.

Elections in the national capital is scheduled on May 12 in the sixth phase.

