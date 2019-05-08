Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in North East Delhi
Perched atop a minibus that started from Seelampur, a minority-dominated area, Priyanka Gandhi and Dikshit waved at the ebullient hordes of supporters who were raising slogans "Desh me aandhi Priyanka Gandhi"
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow Wednesday afternoon in support of Sheila Dikshit, her party candidate from North East Delhi constituency drawing a huge crowd.
Perched atop a minibus that started from Seelampur, a minority-dominated area, Priyanka Gandhi and Dikshit waved at the ebullient hordes of supporters who were raising slogans "Desh me aandhi Priyanka Gandhi".
The Congress banners adorned the road. People jostled with each other to catch a glimpse of Priyanka Gandhi. Some were also showering rose petals on her as the minibus passed by.
"Sanitation is the main issue here. Manoj Tiwari (the BJP MP who is seeking a reelection from the seat) was never seen here. (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal cannot run the government," said Zubair Ahmed, a resident of Seelampur.
Priyanka Gandhi will also hold another roadshow in South Delhi later in the evening.
Stories to Read
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Didn't need Priyanka Gandhi to enhance my life: Robert Vadra