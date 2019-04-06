Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wishes Kashmiris on Nauroz

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress general secretary and in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wished the people of Kashmir on Nauroz.

"Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother's "don't forget to make the thali" messages, I had no time to make my thaali yesterday but came home after roadshow and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are mom's," tweeted Priyanka.

Nauroz or Navreh is when Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra usually in March or April.

Priyanka had taken part in a long road show in Ghaziabad on Friday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to address three rallies jointly in the Western part of the state, along with Uttar Pradesh West in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia.

