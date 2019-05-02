Elections 2019: Pulwama, Balakot changed China's stand on Azhar, says BJP

national

Jaitley said that change in China's attitude was a result of "recent developments including Pulwama attack" and the air strikes conducted by India on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan

Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday said that the designation of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was "a big victory" for India and its diplomacy.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP central party office here, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy on terror had borne fruit.

Jaitley said that change in China's attitude was a result of "recent developments including Pulwama attack" and the air strikes conducted by India on terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates