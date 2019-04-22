Elections 2019: Pune-based women entrepreneurs give out discounts to voters

national

This initiative was started by Pune-based Sonia Agarwal-Konjeti - founder of Pune Ladies, better known as PULA.

In order to encourage voters, few women based in Pune who run a certain social media group gathered a few entrepreneurs in order to get active during the elections. Post voting, these citizens will have to show their inked fingers as proof and can avail of some benefits.

Sonia runs the PULA group, which includes around 2 lakh women who come together on a single platform to discuss their issues, sell and purchase goods they are interested in. This initiative has a free enrollment and is only for women living in Pune.

Sonia said, "Voting is our right and even one vote can make a difference. Many educated people look at voting day as just another holiday. Our goal of this campaign is to motivate more public to come out and vote and be a responsible citizen. Few of our women entrepreneurs are ready and willing to offer complimentary services or products to those who vote. We hope this helps people to vote in larger numbers. Outlets than are run by women are offering free soft drinks or serving food at discounted rates of 5-10 per cent."



Nilm Bansode who runs Shree Vishwanand a complete Ayurvedic Wellness Centre is giving out free pain relief oil free upto May 10 to all those people who voted. Dr Tanvi Kale and Dr Snehal Shep who run 32 Whites advanced Dental Care clinic in Pune said, "We are offering free dental consultation along with free polishing of the teeth to citizens who show us an inked finger."

