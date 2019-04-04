Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi did nothing for Amethi, says Smriti Irani

national

Smriti Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi for filing his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said the people of Amethi will not tolerate this as he has done nothing for his constituency.

"Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going to file nomination from elsewhere. This is an insult to Amethi and people here will not tolerate this," Irani, on a two-day tour to Amethi, told the media here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said: "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress need to answer why the country was looted for so many years."

Irani, who lost to Gandhi in 2014, is challenging him again. Gandhi has been representing Amethi since 2004.

She added: "I would like to caution the people of Wayanad. They should come and see what he has done in Amethi. There has been no development work in the constituency."

