Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi dubs exit polls as false, asks partymen to remain vigil

Published: May 22, 2019, 14:29 IST | mid-day online desk

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came two days after most of the exit polls predicted thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha election

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter IANS

Ahead of the of vote counting day on May 23, 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday while speaking to his party workers dubbed the exit polls as false and urged them to keep faith in the party and asked them to remain vigil.

"Dear Congress workers, the next 24 hours are important. Remain alert and vigil. You are fighting for truth. Don't get disheartened by the false exit polls. Have faith in yourself and the party, your efforts would not go in vain," he tweeted.

The Congress Presiden's remarks came two days after most of the exit polls predicted thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

On May 20, 2019, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the exit polls only lower the morale of the party workers and asked them to remain alert near the strong rooms and the counting centres.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls came to an end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019

The Congress, which suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections as it could only win 44 out of 542 seats, has given a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this time.

