Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad amidst sea of Congress supporters

Updated: Apr 04, 2019, 14:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome as thousands of Congress supporters thronged the collector's office to cheer for him, as he filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi while filing his nomination from Kerala. Pic/IANS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday morning. Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, as they drove to the Wayanad Collector's office some 500 meters away, all the time cheered by people packing both sides of the road.

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome as thousands of Congress supporters thronged the collector's office to cheer for him. Rahul Gandhi shook even hands with his supporters and thanked them for their support.

While Rahul greeted people, thousands of Congress supporters were seen anxiously waiting to catch glimpse of Congress President. Twitterati too took to social networking site to show their support to the Congress president. And soon after Rahul filed his nomination, #RahulGandhiWayanad started to trend on Twitter. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahul Gandhi's Wayand nomination in Kerala:

Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his traditional Lok Sabha constituency, as well as Wayanad. Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 MPs.

Tags

rahul gandhipriyanka gandhicongresskeralaamethielections 2019smriti iraninational news

Rahul Gandhi conducts high level meeting of party general secretaries at Congress headquarters

