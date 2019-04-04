Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad amidst sea of Congress supporters
Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday morning. Rahul was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, as they drove to the Wayanad Collector's office some 500 meters away, all the time cheered by people packing both sides of the road.
Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome as thousands of Congress supporters thronged the collector's office to cheer for him. Rahul Gandhi shook even hands with his supporters and thanked them for their support.
While Rahul greeted people, thousands of Congress supporters were seen anxiously waiting to catch glimpse of Congress President. Twitterati too took to social networking site to show their support to the Congress president. And soon after Rahul filed his nomination, #RahulGandhiWayanad started to trend on Twitter. Here's how Twitter reacted to Rahul Gandhi's Wayand nomination in Kerala:
Congratulations Wayanad! Shri Rahul Gandhi has arrived like a BOSS #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/wnlyKz4uMW— Gautam Arkade (@arkade_gautam) April 4, 2019
Thank you Kerala for your love and support. ðÂÂÂ#RahulTharangam#RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/IxAbOQE1fA— Priya (@inc_priya) April 4, 2019
#RahulGandhiwayanad rally is a huge hit.#RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/9TFLwyN8Pe— Manoranjan Rout (@Manoranjan_INC) April 4, 2019
Congress President @RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/XeGmoftfTC— Gokul Kalliad (@GokulKalliad) April 4, 2019
First PM to represent South India ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #RahulGandhiWayanad#RahulGandhi @RahulGandhi #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/SkjIdLNEwu— Ibrahim (@Ibuji) April 4, 2019
Huge crowds wait outside the District Collectorate's Office in Wayanad, Kerala, for Congress President @RahulGandhi to file his nomination. #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/t6MAhZxhFV— à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤° à¤¹à¥Â - kishan saini (@kishansaini0607) April 4, 2019
Sea of people anxiously waiting to catch glimpse of Congress President @RahulGandhi ! #RahulTharangam #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/ykD39Cagak— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) April 4, 2019
Huge turnout from different parts of Kerela during the nomination of CP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji is a strong indication towards the mood of Kerela & the nation in favour of @INCIndia— Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) April 4, 2019
.We will form the government & defeat the current dispensation.#RahulTharangam #RahulGandhiWayanad
Huge crowds wait outside the District Collectorate's Office in Wayanad, Kerala, for Congress President @RahulGandhi to file his nomination. #RahulGandhiWayanad #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/HfTVc2PQhS— Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2019
#Kerala at height of excitement #RahulGandhiWayanad#VoteForRahul #VoteForUdf #RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/LrgZ4TSqid— Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) April 4, 2019
Huge people gathering for Shri Rahul Gandhi's nomination from #Wayanad#RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/9ylNctalZG— West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) April 4, 2019
CP @RahulGandhi files nomination in Wayanad. #RahulTharangam #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/WmL7foNANw— Ruchira Chaturvedi | #NYAYforIndia (@RuchiraC) April 4, 2019
Enthusiasm at its peak#RahulGandhiWayanad#RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/woIqmTn3Ru— Aslamf (@Aslamf4) April 4, 2019
People from all across Kerala reach Wayanad to welcome @RahulGandhi ji.— Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 4, 2019
The love for Rahul ji & his inclusive vision for the future is reverberating across India.#RahulTharangam #RahulGandhiWayanad pic.twitter.com/4DI2iMCuxR
Love for Rahul Gandhi is quite visible. Scores of people throng to support Congress President @RahulGandhi for his nomination today.#RahulGandhiWayanad#RahulTharangam pic.twitter.com/VyHicAXMfV— Nitinkiranpulla (@Nitinkiranpull1) April 4, 2019
#RahulTharangam #RahulGandhiwayanad sea of Crowd well coming IndianPM @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/In0JZvbec7— manju jadhav (@manjujadhav_) April 4, 2019
Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, his traditional Lok Sabha constituency, as well as Wayanad. Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 MPs.
