Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi lies as he's burdened by father's Bofors sins, says Narendra Modi

national

Rahul is smearing the same sins on the rest of the world," Modi said while addressing a rally here on Wednesday

Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter Narendra Modi

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi without naming him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Congress President lied a lot perhaps because he was burdened by the sins of his father who was allegedly involved in the Bofors artillery deal.

"Sometimes I think, why is he lying so much? I suspect that perhaps the sins of his father from the Bofors deal are weighing on his mind. In order to wash them, he is smearing the same sins on the rest of the world," Modi said while addressing a rally here on Wednesday.

"But he does not know that birth and inheritance can fetch you the reins of a party, but how will he earn credibility from 125 crore people," Modi asked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates