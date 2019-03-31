Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to Amethi

national

"Finally he has given the consent to contest from Wayanad", said Antony

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Sunday announced that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh."

"For the past so many weeks there have been continuous requests and demands from the Congress workers and our partners, they feel that Rahul Gandhi should contest from one seat from South India. The requests and demands were mainly raised by Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," said Antony.

He further said that there were deliberations done on the issue by Congress leaders and added, "all of us requested Rahul that ignoring the unanimous request from Southern states is not correct. Hence, Rahul must accept the demand".

"Finally he has given the consent to contest from Wayanad", said Antony. On March 15, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had requested the Congress president to contest from Karnataka. In its first list released on March 7, Congress had announced that Rahul will contest from Amethi.

