Elections 2019: Rajinikanth hails BJP promise on linking rivers

Rajinikanth. Pic/IANS

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday welcomed BJP's proposal to set up an authority for linking of rivers and added that he is not supporting any party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Rajinikanth said he welcomes the setting up of a separate authority for linking of rivers and if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, it should implement the project.

The actor said if the rivers are linked then the people would be happy as poverty in the country would vanish and farmers' livelihood would be ensured.

Rajinikanth said he has been advocating for linking of rivers since the days when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

To a question whether he would extend support to MNM party floated by Kamal Haasan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth said he has already made clear his position of not extending support to any political party.

He also urged the media not to spoil his friendship with Kamal Haasan.

