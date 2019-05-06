Elections 2019: Ram Vilas Paswan praises Modi, lambasts Congress led opposition

national

Lambasting the Congress-led opposition for "raising false alarms that quotas would be scrapped", Paswan sought to underscore "affirmative action for any social segment has, so far, never been taken during a Congress government"

Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying under his leadership quotas were introduced for the economically weaker sections among the unreserved category without in any way disturbing the other social groups.

Lambasting the Congress-led opposition for "raising false alarms that quotas would be scrapped", Paswan sought to underscore "affirmative action for any social segment has, so far, never been taken during a Congress government".

"When Ambedkar mooted the idea of separate electorates for depressed classes during the British rule, Mahatma Gandhi went on a fast unto death and a compromise had to be reached through the Poona pact.

"The Mandal Commission's recommendations were implemented by V P Singh and the country has had its two Dalit Presidents under the United Front government of the 1990s and, now, during Narendra Modi's rule. Congress has no matching contribution to speak of", the Lok Janshakti Party president alleged at a press conference. He also lauded Modi for "raising the prestige of India among the countries of the world which has resulted in Masood Azhar getting declared as an international terrorist - a demand India had been raising for long without much success".

Paswan expressed confidence that the NDA which also comprises Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar will put up a stellar performance in the state.

"We have our achievements besides cohesiveness of leadership. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan appears to be in disarray which has been reflected in its choice of weak candidates resulting in much resentment among the respective parties' rank and file", Paswan claimed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates