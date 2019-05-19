Elections 2019: Re-polling underway in 2 Kerala Lok Sabha seats

national

Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Sudip Pan

Thiruvananthapuram: Re-polling in Kerala's Kannur and Kasargode Lok Sabha seats was underway on Sunday after it was ordered by the state's Chief Electoral Officer following complaints of bogus voting which was later verified. Voting in four polling booths in Kasargode and three in Kannur began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

After Bogus Voting, Re-polling to Take Place in Seven Booths in Kerala Today pic.twitter.com/roAPEg3LNO — Sudip Pan (@SudipPan100) May 19, 2019

Re-polling in #Kerala's #Kannur and #Kasargode Lok Sabha seats is underway after it was ordered by the state's Chief Electoral Officer following complaints of bogus #voting which was later verified.#LokSabhaElections2019 #Dangal2019



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/iC0I4iYdsH — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 19, 2019

As of 9 a.m., 20 per cent voter turnout was recorded the two constituencies. Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls.

Re-polling ordered on seven polling booths in Kerala. Polling to take place on May 19. pic.twitter.com/LOH58XpWNV — Ayushmann (@Iam_Ayushmann) May 17, 2019

The Kerala state election commission decides to conduct re-polling on May 19 in four booths in north Kerala. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 17, 2019

Re-polling to be Conducted in 4 LS booths in North Kerala on May 19 Following Allegations of Bogus Voting pic.twitter.com/1XxAmXfz3Q — Sudip Pan (@SudipPan100) May 16, 2019

This is the first time in the state that a re-poll has been ordered. Cases have been registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Indian Union Muslim League workers, after identifying their members of voting more than once.

Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said those who wearing niqab would be examined to ascertain their identity. A woman officer would be additionally posted in all booths where re-polling is slated for Sunday to prevent bogus voting by women wearing niqab. https://t.co/hlUCYqJjQE — Dr Veeri. ‏ÚØ§Ú©Ù¹Ø± ÙÙÛØ±Û (@DrVeeri) May 19, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies