Elections 2019: Re-polling underway in 2 Kerala Lok Sabha seats

Published: May 19, 2019, 10:55 IST | mid-day online desk

Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls

Elections 2019: Re-polling underway in 2 Kerala Lok Sabha seats
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Sudip Pan

Thiruvananthapuram: Re-polling in Kerala's Kannur and Kasargode Lok Sabha seats was underway on Sunday after it was ordered by the state's Chief Electoral Officer following complaints of bogus voting which was later verified. Voting in four polling booths in Kasargode and three in Kannur began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

As of 9 a.m., 20 per cent voter turnout was recorded the two constituencies. Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls.

This is the first time in the state that a re-poll has been ordered. Cases have been registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Indian Union Muslim League workers, after identifying their members of voting more than once.

Polling began on Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Voting is underway in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat Chandigarh.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

elections 2019Lok Sabhanational newskerala

WB Polls: Polling underway for 53 seats

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK