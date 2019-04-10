Elections 2019: Retired Justice Karnan to take on Narendra Modi in Varanasi

national

C.S. Karnan. Pic/Twitter IANS

Retired Justice of Madras and Calcutta High Court C.S. Karnan will be taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the retired judge said.

"I have decided to contest in Varanasi constituency against Modi. I am now in Varanasi doing the preliminary work for filing of my nomination," the 63-year-old retired justice told IANS.

He has already filed his nomination for the Central Chennai Lok Sabha seat and Varanasi will be his second constituency.

Karnan filed his papers as a candidate of Anti-Corruption Dynamic Party (ACDP) floated by him in 2018.

Karnan was the first sitting judge to be convicted for contempt of court. He underwent a six-month prison sentence after his retirement in June 2017.

