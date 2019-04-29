Elections 2019: Rishi Kapoor explores vote possibility during New York stay

bollywood

After finding out that there is no such facility for people living abroad temporarily, Rishi Kapoor urged citizens to "not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to"

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, undergoing medical treatment in the USA, on Sunday sought help from the Indian Consulate in New York for casting vote in the Lok Sabha elections. "Called the Indian Consulate's office here to enquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote (away from home)," Rishi tweeted.

Called the Indian Consulate’s office here in NY to inquire if there was any facility for people like us to vote(away from home)There wasn’t. Please do not forget to vote wherever and whenever you have to. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! (Sorry for earlier error) pic.twitter.com/A0heLdBhZv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 28, 2019

ver, since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his siblings, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple. In September, when Rishi took off to the US, he announced on social media that he is taking a "short leave from work" to go to the US for medical treatment because of the "wear and tear" caused due to working in Bollywood for over four decades. He asked his fans and followers to not to worry or speculate. "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies," Rishi wrote.

The 66-year-old actor was last seen on the silver screen in a cameo in Manto, directorial venture of noted actor Nandita Das.

