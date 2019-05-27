Elections 2019: Rishi Kapoor urges government to focus on education and employment
Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, in a series of tweets to share his concerns
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has urged the government to focus on employment, education and health provisions for citizens.
Rishi, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley, in a series of tweets to share his concerns after their party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
You all have a refreshed good five year tenure to go. Please think about this also. We will set examples to Humanity all over @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the PM @narendramodi ji. Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 26, 2019
"My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani and the honourable PM Narendra Modiji... Please work upon getting India free education, medical, pension... It's difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day," Rishi wrote.
"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in hospitals, why can only a few avails/afford these. After all, most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians," he added.
The 66-year-old actor said to focus on these aspects could give us "the India we Indians want to see".
"Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy -- a chance," he said, adding: "Please excuse me if I have overstepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it."
Also Read: See Photos: Rajkumar Hirani meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor shares her excitement
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Veeru Devgan's last rites: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay their respects
- Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX
- Karan Johar to host another talk show featuring Bollywood star wives
- Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control
- Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man
- Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx
- Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's latest gym look will make you stop and stare
- SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences
- Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!
- Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Russel Peters doesn't think his jokes are funny!