Elections 2019: Robert Vadra slams BJP for 'ignoring' LK Advani

Congress President Rahul Gandhi brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday accused BJP of "ignoring" veteran leader LK Advani after the party's denied a ticket to 91-year-old in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a Facebook post, Vadra said that it is "disgraceful" to not value the seniority and advice of "true leaders".

Sharing a picture of a recent blog by LK Advani, Vadra wrote on Facebook, "The real leaders and messages -The most important pillar of the party-- long lost & forgotten. The true leaders with ethics & statesmanship should be rewarded & not ignored. We should not let them wither away. It is disgraceful if we cannot value their seniority and advice. "

"I have always respected him as a good opposition leader. Sad to see that his own party has forgotten him," he added.

In his blog, ostensibly to mark BJP's Foundation Day on April 6, Advani said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweet a link to Advani's blog and wrote: "Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of Nation 'First Party, Next Party, Self Last' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that great like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it."

BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the Lok Sabha for many years. Amit Shah is contesting in his place in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

