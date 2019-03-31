Elections 2019: Sacked BSF jawan says he will contest LS polls against PM Modi from Varanasi

national

Ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav

Ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was sacked from service after he uploaded a video complaining of poor quality food being served to the forces, on Friday said he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, claimed he was approached by several parties to join them but chose to contest as an independent candidate. He said by contesting the elections, he would raise the issue of corruption in the forces.

"My motive is not to win or lose. It is to highlight how this government has failed the forces, especially paramilitary forces. PM Modi seeks votes in the name of our jawans, but has done nothing for them. Our paramilitary jawans (CRPF men) killed recently in Pulwama were not even given martyr status by this government," he said.

