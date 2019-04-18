Elections 2019: Samajwadi Party fields Shatrughan's wife Poonam Sinha from Lucknow

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha as its Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow, the constituency where the BJP has fielded Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The candidature was announced by SP president Akhilesh Yadav, a day after Poonam Sinha joined his party.

Lucknow: Poonam Sinha, SP-BSP-RLD candidate from the Parliamentary constituency files her nomination for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/5j4jW5d0Fr — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

"After due deliberations with the party leaders, it has been decided that Poonam Sinha will be the party nominee from Lucknow seat," Yadav told reporters. "The Samajwadi Party will fight the election on the Lucknow seat only on the basis of the development work done by its government and that of the BSP," he said. Reminding people of Lucknow of the work done in the past by his party, the SP chief appealed to them to vote for Sinha.

"It is said that the first MP from here was a woman," Yadav said. Poonam Sinha joined the SP the day Singh filed his nomination papers, hoping to retain the seat he won in 2014. Polling will be held in Lucknow, along with 13 other Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, in the fifth phase of parliamentary elections on May 6. Results will be announced on May 23.

Polling began on Thursday morning for 95 Lok Sabha seats spread across 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies. Voting was also underway in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies