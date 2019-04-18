Elections 2019: Shoe hurled at BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao during media briefing

national

Narasimha Rao. Pic/Twitter IANS

A shoe was hurled at BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao here on Thursday while he was addressing a media briefing. He, however, had a narrow escape as the shoe did not hit him. At the time of the incident, the BJP spokesperson was talking about fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal constituency and was criticising Congress for allegedly defaming Hindus.

#WATCH Delhi: Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at BJP HQs .More details awaited pic.twitter.com/7WKBWbGL3r — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Rao termed the incident a "condemnable act" by a "Congress-inspired" person.

"This is yet another attempt by a Congress inspired person who comes in here to show the same kind of mentality. We won't get deterred by these criminal elements in society. We condemn this action," said Rao.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav was also present along with Rao when the incident happened.

The unidentified person who hurled the shoe was immediately overpowered and pushed out of the media room, following which the press conference was suspended.

