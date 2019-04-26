Elections 2019: Singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

national

New Delhi: Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its Delhi office in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.

Singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Union Minister Vijay Goel. pic.twitter.com/1qeYIS44JG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

BJP's candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present. Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans.

Recently, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Son of legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny will likely contest from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won this seat after fielding actor Vinod Khanna.

Khanna passed away in April 2017. Later on, the seat went to Congress' Sunil Kumar Jakhar after By-election. The party has fielded Jakhar again from this seat. Earlier in 2004, Dharmendra had also represented BJP from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency and won the seat. Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini is a member of the BJP and sitting MP from Mathura. The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23.

