Elections 2019: Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'booth capturing' in Amethi

he said she has apprised Election Commission about the same. "I tweeted an alert to administration and Election Commission (alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they will take action."

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani accused her opponent Congress president Rahul Gandhi of "booth-capturing" as the polling is underway at Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the fifth phase today. "He has come now to capture booth. Rahul Gandhi is so frustrated and helpless that he has crossed every limit of the law and has forcibly made an elder woman to cast her vote for Congress. He needs to give an answer to the nation. He is already a land thief and now is also stealing votes," said Irani.

She said she has apprised Election Commission about the same. "I tweeted an alert to administration and Election Commission (alleging booth capturing in Amethi), hope they will take action. People of the country have to decide whether this kind of politics of Rahul Gandhi should be punished or not," she added. "If he doesn't get the mandate, he will steal the mandate," Irani said.

Irani is facing Rahul Gandhi from Amethi Lok Sabah seat. Gandhi has been winning the seat since 2004. In the last Lok Sabha polls, he defeated Irani in Amethi by a margin of over one lakh votes

