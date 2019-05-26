Elections 2019: Smriti Irani's supporter shot dead in Amethi

national

Sources said that Singh had worked for Smriti Irani during the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Smriti Irani. Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 26, 2019, a former village head, who is known to be close to the newly elected BJP MP Smriti Irani, was shot dead in Baraulia village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The deceased, identified as Surendra Singh was killed by the bike-borne assailants while he was sleeping outside his house.

Singh was immediately taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amethi Rajesh Kumar said that some people have been detained in connection with the murder and further investigations are on.

Sources said that Singh had worked for Irani during the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The police are yet to find a motive behind the killing. Raids are being conducted in adjoining villages to trace the accused.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the village in view of prevailing tension. On May 24, a Samajwadi Party member of the Zila panchayat Vijay Yadav had been shot dead in Ghazipur.

On the other hand, in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP politician Smriti Irani defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in his home turf, Amethi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Amethi is considered a stronghold of the Congress party since years. Gandhi has been winning on the seat since 2004. Despite the poor performance of the party in 2014 general elections at the Centre, the Congress president had defeated Irani on the seat with a margin of 1,07,903 votes.

After winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Smriti Irani took to Twitter to convey to all her followers that it's a 'new morning' for Amethi. "It's a new morning for Amethi, a new determination. Thanks, Amethi, my obeisance. You put your trust in development and let the lotus bloom. Thankful to Amethi #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar #VijayiBharat," tweeted Smriti Irani.

Talking to ANI, she said, "On one hand there was a family and on the other an organisation which works like a family. The credit goes to the organisation and its workers and to the workers who died in Kerala and Bengal. I dedicate my victory to their families."

With Inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates