Elections 2019: Smriti Irani visits Amethi more than sitting MP Rahul Gandhi, says Yogi Adityanath

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that in last five years BJP leader Smriti Irani visited Amethi more than Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the last 15 years."

Speaking at an election rally in Amethi, where Smriti Irani is contesting against Rahul Gandhi for the second consecutive time in the Lok Sabha polls, Adityanath said, "In the last five years Smriti Irani visited Amethi more than Rahul Gandhi did in the last 15 years."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP chief minister said, "Everywhere in the country, people want Narendra Modi led government again. In 2014 there was Modi wave and this time there is Modi wave along with his work."

Adityanath said, "PM Modi worked for "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" while Congress' dynastic family does otherwise.

He said, "Under PM Modi led NDA government, 1.5 crores poor of the country have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the past five years. As many as 9.5 crore toilets have been made."

"Poor farmers get Rs 6,000 per annum under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. 15 crore youths get economic assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. 37 crore people have got bank accounts. 50 crore people have health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat," he added.

Adityanath said, "Kalashnikov rifles are going to be manufactured soon in Amethi. In this way, this place will contribute to the fight against terrorism. This will strengthen the security of the country. If the country is strong then we all will be empowered too."

Hitting out at Congress, Adityanath said, "Congress dynasty says that there is EVM problem in the Lok Sabha Polls, they are saying this because they fear BJP's popularity in the polls."

"Rahul Gandhi has won three times from here but he has betrayed the people. When he visits foreign countries then he changes his name," added Adityanath.

Praising his own work in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "There are 1,58,000 basic education schools in UP but their conditions were bad. Through Kaya Kalp scheme, conditions of more than 1,15,000 schools were improved by the state government."

He said, "There is massive infrastructure development under Modi government like metro, highways, railways, air connectivity, AIIMS, IIT and besides this the security of the country is taken care of."

Adityanath said, "Under Congress, 270 districts were affected by terrorism and Naxalism and now it is limited to 5-6 districts under PM Modi led BJP...When Narendra Modi become PM again then this country will get free from terrorism and Naxalism forever."

Praising BJP's manifesto in the Lok Sabha Polls, the UP Chief Minister said, "Kisan Samman Nidhi every year each farmer will get Rs 6,000. BJP will give pension to farmers and businessmen after they get sixty years old."

He added, "Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say I send 100 then only 15 gets to poor. I say the rest 85 used to get consumed by corrupt middlemen of Congress. Narendra Modi gives 100 and all of it reaches poor." He criticised NYAY scheme saying Rahul Gandhi should apologize for the injustices done to people.

"If Congress was in power then Wing Commander Abhinandan who was got captive in Pakistan while defending the country would have been tortured in Pakistan. But it was BJP government's effort that Pakistan had to return Abhinandan," he added.

