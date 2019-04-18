Elections 2019: SP-BSP-RLD alliance afraid of good work done by PM Narendra Modi, says Hema Malini

national

Speaking about her constituency, Malini said, It feels good when I see the transformation that has happened in my constituency because of my efforts

Hema Malini

Actor-politician and sitting BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini on Thursday said SP, BSP, and RLD allied because they are afraid of the good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI at a polling booth here, Malini said, "Despite being enemies, SP, BSP and RLD stitched an alliance because they are afraid of good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here. The nation is very much impressed with the work done by Modi and his government," she added.

Speaking about her constituency, Malini said, "It feels good when I see the transformation that has happened in my constituency because of my efforts. Lot of work is still pending, we will do it in the future." "I am not outsider, even if someone considers me an outsider even then I have done a lot of work for my constituency," she added.

In Mathura, Malini is contesting against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress. Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway in ninety-five parliamentary constituencies, spread across 11 states and 1 Union Territory.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates