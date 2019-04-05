Elections 2019: Sumitra Mahajan not to contest Lok Sabha polls

Published: Apr 05, 2019, 14:13 IST | PTI

Mahajan, who turns 76 next week, said there had been speculations whether the party will field someone who has crossed the 75-year age bar

Elections 2019: Sumitra Mahajan not to contest Lok Sabha polls
Sumitra Mahajan

With the BJP appearing to be in a dilemma over fielding her, outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time MP from Indore, Sumitra Mahajan Friday said she would not contest the ensuing general elections and has freed her party from making its choice.


Mahajan, who turns 76 next week, said there had been speculations whether the party will field someone who has crossed the 75-year age bar.

"There were speculations and so I decided to end them and free the party to make its choice. I will not contest Lok Sabha elections," she told PTI from Indore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sumitra mahajanLok Sabhaelections 2019new delhinational news

Leopard caught in Marol after 2 hours of struggle

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Mumbai: School bus fees to rise by 10-15 per cent this year

Mumbai: School bus fees to rise by 10-15 per cent this year