Elections 2019: Sunny Deol gets notice from EC for 'violating' poll code
The notice that was issued stated that by holding such a public meeting during the silent period, Sunny Deol has violated the model code of conduct
The Election Commission has recently issued a legal notice to Gurdaspur BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
The poll officials made a serious note of a public meeting that Sunny Deol held in Pathankot on Friday night. This was after the silent period came into action.
After investigations, they found out that the use of a loudspeaker was made when the public meeting was held which involved the presence of around 200 people.
The notice that was issued stated that by holding such a public meeting during the silent period, Sunny Deol has violated the model code of conduct.
The 2019 election campaign is completely banned 48 hours prior to the polling process. Polling for all the 13 seats in Lok Sabha in Punjab will take place on Sunday.
Sunny Deol will be locking horns against Sunil Jakhar of the Congress from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.
No mudslinging for Sunny
Sunny Deol who is the BJP-Akali Dal candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur constituency Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has not entered politics with vendetta issues. Deol was in Batla and he made this statement in a series of election rallies adding that unnecessary statements were being issued against him.
Sunny Deol said he would not waste his time countering such statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat. The actor-turned-politician said his mind was more occupied thinking about creating employment opportunities and development of the constituency rather than indulge in mudslinging. He appealed to the voters to vote for the candidate who cares about the future of the area.
Inputs from PTI
