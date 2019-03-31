Elections 2019: Surat businessman sells Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi saris

national

"The market was not in a good state after GST and demonetisation, but now I am hopeful if these people come to power better things will happen. Moreover, because of these saris, for the next three to four months will be beneficial for my business."

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

Surat (Gujarat): A Surat-based businessman is stocking up on sarees with photographs of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress symbol for the ensuing elections. He recently received an order of 8000 saris.

Speaking to ANI, the businessman Gaurav Shrimali said, "I placed an order of 12,000 pieces and I have received an order of 8000 pieces from another seller. Remaining 4,000 I will stock in my shop to sell. As the Lok Sabha polls are approaching I am certain, that I will get more such orders."

Shrimali also said that he received orders from states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan and is expecting to get more orders from sellers in other states as he has sent out samples to them.

Furthermore, Shrimali claimed that instead of traditional posters, banners, and flags these saris are going to be used for campaigning. The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

