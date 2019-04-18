Elections 2019: Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

national

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told the media here that his lawyer filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his reported statement that "all thieves have Modi in their surnames".

He added that the court was likely to hear the case on April 22.

Sushil Modi had announced on Tuesday that he would be filing the case against Gandhi as it "it defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname".

He has also objected to Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe.

