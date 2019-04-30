Elections 2019: This viral picture proves that friendships can exist across party lines

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 13:29 IST | mid-day online desk

Twitterati said that the picture proves that friendship can exist even beyond party lines

Elections 2019: This viral picture proves that friendships can exist across party lines

While the politicians are launching scathing attacks at each other, a heartwarming picture has surfaced on social media which is winning hearts of the netizens. Twitterettis said that the picture proves that friendship can exist even beyond party lines.

In the picture, a group of smiling men are seen travelling in a car bearing flags of Congress, CPI(M) and the BJP. The picture, which is making rounds on social media sites including WhatsApp, has a caption that reads, "Happens only in Kerala. Don't lose your friends over different political ideologies."

The picture which is going viral on social media, shows two men sitting in the open trunk of a car — one wearing a sash of the Congress party, while the other holds a CPM flag. A BJP flag is seen sticking out of a window while another has a CPI(M) flag.

Although it is not clear as to who clicked the picture, the registration number of the car indicates that the picture was taken in Kerala.

After the picture went viral, many users appreciated the bond of friendship the men shared. They also agreed that a difference in political opinion should not come between friendships.

Here are some of the netizen's reactions after the picture went viral.

Kerala had witnessed heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats.

Long queues were seen across polling booths since morning, with a large number of women, senior citizens and first-time voters turning up to exercise their franchise. Two elderly persons collapsed and died while waiting to cast their votes in polling booths at Vatakara and Pathanamthitta constituencies, while another person, who returned home after voting, complained of uneasiness and died shortly thereafter, police said.

