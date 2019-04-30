Elections 2019: This viral picture proves that friendships can exist across party lines

national

Twitterati said that the picture proves that friendship can exist even beyond party lines

While the politicians are launching scathing attacks at each other, a heartwarming picture has surfaced on social media which is winning hearts of the netizens. Twitterettis said that the picture proves that friendship can exist even beyond party lines.

In the picture, a group of smiling men are seen travelling in a car bearing flags of Congress, CPI(M) and the BJP. The picture, which is making rounds on social media sites including WhatsApp, has a caption that reads, "Happens only in Kerala. Don't lose your friends over different political ideologies."

The picture which is going viral on social media, shows two men sitting in the open trunk of a car — one wearing a sash of the Congress party, while the other holds a CPM flag. A BJP flag is seen sticking out of a window while another has a CPI(M) flag.

Although it is not clear as to who clicked the picture, the registration number of the car indicates that the picture was taken in Kerala.

After the picture went viral, many users appreciated the bond of friendship the men shared. They also agreed that a difference in political opinion should not come between friendships.

Here are some of the netizen's reactions after the picture went viral.

This is what called true and incredible india. It happens only in kerala. Proud to be a mallu. Elections are over but friends stay forever. pic.twitter.com/rW9gI0EzAR — mattathilbabu (@dhiyamshu) April 24, 2019

Absolutely.

Kerala rocks ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ https://t.co/c2lY44eDR0 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) April 24, 2019

Haha! Har ek friend zaruri hota hai.. https://t.co/hezjgIPB1H — Aman Kajaria (@amankajaria) April 24, 2019

In recent times,I have seen many of my friends stopped talking to each other just because of their differences in political ideologies and which I never experienced in the past.

We all have to learn a lot from this pic !#LokSabhaElection2019 https://t.co/iV1tye8KYD — Adarsh (@itsaadhu) April 23, 2019

Kerala had witnessed heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats.

Long queues were seen across polling booths since morning, with a large number of women, senior citizens and first-time voters turning up to exercise their franchise. Two elderly persons collapsed and died while waiting to cast their votes in polling booths at Vatakara and Pathanamthitta constituencies, while another person, who returned home after voting, complained of uneasiness and died shortly thereafter, police said.

