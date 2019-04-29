Elections 2019: Three poll staffers die in Madhya Pradesh

crime

Kotekar, who along with other polling personnel of the polling reached the booth early on Sunday, died of cardiac arrest even before she could be provided with any medical assistance, he said

Bhopal: Three government employees, including a woman, engaged in poll duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday. Sunanda Kotekar, 50, who was deployed at Lodhikheda polling booth in Saunsar area of Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, felt uneasy on Sunday night, state Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said. Kotekar, who along with other polling personnel of the polling reached the booth early on Sunday, died of cardiac arrest even before she could be provided with any medical assistance, he said.

In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector deployed on poll security duty died after suffering a heart attack in Sidhi district on Monday morning, Rao said. Besides, a poll staffer posted at Seoni in Balaghat Lok Sabha seat suffered brain haemorrhage and succumbed to it on Sunday evening, he said. Polling was underway Monday morning for elections in the state's six Lok Sabha seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - and by-poll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray.

An average 31.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Monday in six Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official said. Polling was underway in the seats since 7 am. "An average 31.03 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm," an election official said. The voting figures till 1 pm are as follows: Sidhi- 22.84 per cent, Shahdol-34.24 per cent, Jabalpur-29.40 per cent, Mandla-34.10 per cent, Balaghat-33.17 per cent and Chhindwara-33 per cent.

Barring the Naxal-affected Baiher, Lanjhi and Paraswada Assembly segments under Balaghat parliamentary seat, polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, the official said. In Naxal-affected areas, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm, he said. Voting is being held in the state's six Lok Sabha seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - and by-election to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray.

