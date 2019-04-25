Elections 2019: Top NDA leaders to attend Modi nomination on Friday

national

Modi won the seat in 2014 by defeating Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Ajay Rai of the Congress

Top NDA leaders from across the country are expected to be in attendance when Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination papers for the Varanasi parliamentary constituency on Friday, a party leader said on Thursday.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Parkash Singh Badal, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) head Ram Vilas Paswan, leaders of the AIADMK, Asom Gana Parishad, Apna Dal and Shiv Sena Chief Udhav Thackrey will be present, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Salabh Mani Tripathi.

Modi, who is re-contesting from this Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, will hold a roadshow on Thursday.

Upon his arrival on Thursday afternoon, Modi will pay a floral tribute to the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya in the city's Lanka before kicking off the road show, Tripathi said.

The roadshow will cover Assi Ghat, Bhadaini, Sonarpura, Madanpura, Jangambadi, Godowlia before concluding at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

"He will then participate in the Ganga Aarti," Tripathi said.

Varanasi goes to the polls on May 19 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

