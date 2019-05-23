Elections 2019: TV news anchor says Sunny Leone instead of Deol; actress has the funniest response

bollywood

In a funny twist, a popular TV news anchor while talking about Sunny Deol, called the actor-turned-politician Sunny Leone, and broke the internet. What's more, Sunny Leone had a hilarious response to the goof-up

Will the real Sunny please stand up? In a funny twist, popular TV news anchor Arnab Goswami, while talking about Sunny Deol, called the actor-turned-politician Sunny Leone, and broke the internet. The internet obviously started trolling the clearly hassled anchor for his funny goof-up, and what's more, Sunny Leone herself had a hilarious response to it.

Sunny Leone put out a tweet saying, "Leading by How many votes ???? ;)

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) ðÂÂÂ — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Sunny's fans, too, couldn't contain their mirth. One of them commented on her tweet saying, "At first, I thought I heard it wrong but this thing confirmed" with a bunch of laughing emojis.

At first, I thought I heard it wrong but this thing confirmed. ðððððð — Abhishek Singh Chauhan (@rajputana_abhi) May 23, 2019

Another Twitter user responded to Sunny's tweet with an image of Sunny Deol in his macho film avatar.

It's a big day for India today. Counting of votes of the Lok Sabha election began today, May 23, for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra where trends are likely to start coming in by afternoon while the final results are expected in the evening, officials said. A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the four-phase polls in the state where counting is taking place at 48 counting centres in 38 locations from 8 am.

Obviously, newsrooms across the state and the country are driving political news in full force and considering all the news pouring in from all quarters, it's only human to get a little flustered. While this error on the anchor's part will go down the annals of social media, cropping up once in a while, it was a funny respite from all the high-energy politics taking place today.

And Sunny Leone thought so too! The Veeramadevi actress took the news in stride and proceeded to make light of the moment. Kudos to her!

On the work front, mid-day has learnt that Sunny Leone is ready to try her hand at the horror-comedy genre with her next, Coca Cola. After a string of special appearances and dance numbers, this will mark Leone's first feature film in Bollywood since Tera Intezar (2017).

Confirming the news, producer Mahindra Dhariwal says, "We have signed Sunny Leone for the horror comedy. I thought this is the right time to explore the genre since the audience has taken a shine to it. We have already registered the title so that there is no copyright issue in the future."

