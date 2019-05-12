Elections 2019: Twitterati cast votes and share pictures of phase 6 polls

national

Polling began for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday morning with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray. Elections are being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of the polls. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to express their excitement over the polls and shared posts about their voting experience.

Taking Responsibility - That’s what The Art Of Living stands for. #VoteKarDelhi - Teachers and Volunteers in North Delhi started a 04 Days Campaign to inspire Citizens of Delhi to come out and Vote in #Phase6 election. pic.twitter.com/uFdUtiUwiZ — Swami Brahmachitta ð®ð³ (@SwamiBrahmachit) May 8, 2019

#SundayThoughts . #SundayMotivation



Blazing Sun, Scorching heat but this old lady from Rajasthan knows the value of her vote for @narendramodi

Do understand the power of each vote and use it to help India become better and stronger nation! #VotingRound6 #Phase6 pic.twitter.com/156udz3A0F — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 12, 2019

#VotingRound6 voted for progress n prosperity of the Country. pic.twitter.com/3hA6unqu0P — Subhash Chandran (@Subhash99678917) May 12, 2019

#VotingRound6

My vote is making India much & more stronger. pic.twitter.com/av9NUE9eVJ — chowkidar nandan sharma (@nandan27685) May 12, 2019

The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others. Prominent candidates in the fray in Delhi include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from AAP and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir. The Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an interesting contest between senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur. Guna will seal the fate of Congress general secretary Scindia. Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.

