Elections 2019: Varanasi will develop further, says BJP president Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that PM Modi had placed his trust in the people of Kashi and they too had reciprocated the trust
On May 27, 2019, BJP President Amit Shah while addressing a massive crowd in Varanasi pledged to develop Kashi further in the next five years following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha election from here.
#BJP President #AmitShah pledged to develop #Kashi further in the next five years following Prime Minister #NarendraModi's spectacular victory in the #LokSabhaElection2019 from #Varanasi.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 27, 2019
Photo: BJP pic.twitter.com/1EsbTZn8Ps
Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists here, Shah said that PM Modi had placed his trust in the people of Kashi and they too had reciprocated the trust.
Amit Shah: There must rarely be a campaign where candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing nomination until voting, trusting his voters. People saw Varanasi's BJP workers asked him(PM)not to come.Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi & that trust was rightly placed pic.twitter.com/WVeVTA8rCC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019
"To maintain the traditions of Kashi and to develop it further is a big challenge," he said. "We have only completed five years of work. And you have given Modi another innings."
PM Modi said that in the past five years, work was done in the field of improving the ghats along the Ganges and electric wiring in the city besides ensuring cleanliness.
"I have come to thank with folded hands the people of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh, the voters and party activists" for the BJP's sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha battle, he said.
