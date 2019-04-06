Elections 2019: Vivek Oberoi among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Gujarat

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: Lead actor of 'PM Narendra Modi' Vivek Oberoi has been named as one of BJP's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. According to a list released on Friday, other key star campaigners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj, among others.



Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and Paresh Rawal have also been named as star campaigners. The 26 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling in the third phase of elections on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

