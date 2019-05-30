Elections 2019: Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in
Vivek Oberoi recently starred in the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' which made it to the big screens last week after much controversy
B-town celebrities Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani arrived in the national capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
While Oberoi referred to Modi's oath-taking day as a "big day for the whole country", Irani said, "Congratulations to the BJP, we hope that they keep standing on to our expectations as they have been doing for the past five years."
Vivek Oberoi recently starred in the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' which made it to the big screens last week after much controversy. The film depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a chief minister and finally his landmark election as the prime minister of the country.
The film managed to get a lukewarm start with its day-1 collection totalling to Rs. 2.88 crore.
Boman Irani, on the other hand, will soon be seen in 'Made in China', the shooting for which was wrapped up on Tuesday.
Other than Bollywood celebrities, leaders and representatives of eight countries, including Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid, will be seen participating in the swearing-in ceremony here.
The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
