Elections 2019: Vote for Narendra Modi is a vote for Pakistan, says Congress

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 10:01 IST | Agencies

During an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, Khan had said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

The Congress and other Opposition parties said that a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a vote for Pakistan as they seized on Imran Khan's remarks that there may be a better chance of Indo-Pak peace talks and settling of the Kashmir issue if the BJP is voted back to power. In a scathing attack, the Congress also said Pakistani premier Khan's remarks reflect that Pakistan has "officially allied" with Modi.

During an interaction with a small group of foreign journalists in Islamabad, Khan had said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of a settlement on the Kashmir issue.

Congress' Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala launched a blistering attack on Modi over Khan's comments. "Pakistan has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan!" Surjewala tweeted. "Modi ji, first there was love for Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan is your dear friend," he added in a tweet in Hindi.The truth is out in the open, Surjewala claimed.

