Elections 2019: Voters bombarded by calls, SMSes as voting day nears

BJP calling citizens with a recorded message from PM Narendra Modi, while Congress sends out SMSes

As the polling day in the city nears, don't be surprised when you hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking your vote this general election. The BJP is calling voters on their cell phones with a recorded message from Modi, who asks the public to vote for his party. Every vote counts in making him the Prime Minister again, he says in the message.

A senior BJP leader said, "All the candidates are campaigning to best of their ability but as this election will determine who forms the government nationally, it is important we choose the right prime minister and in our case Modi ji is the correct one."

On the other hand, several Congress leaders are trying to woo voters through SMS campaigning. Sanjay Nirupam, the Congress candidate from Mumbai North West constituency, is looking to rope in more votes by sending SMSes to the voters. The message contains a link which takes the receiver to a webpage where he/she can read the details about Nirupam, his family and the poll promises of the party.

The website further has several questions to take inputs from the voters and a photo of the ballot displaying the pictures of the Congress candidate and symbol. A close aide of Nirupam said, "The SMS is specific to the constituency and is sent to the voters." There are other candidates, like BJP's Gopal Shetty, contesting from Mumbai North constituency, who is looking to end his field rallies and meet the voters during morning walks, yoga sessions or meetings with community leaders, instead.

