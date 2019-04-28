Elections 2019: Voters should get paid leave on polling day, says EC official

national

Seventeen Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will go to polls on Monday

Election Commission of India

Voters working in the private sector should get paid leave on polling day as it is a fundamental right and they should not face any restriction in exercising their franchise, said an Election Commission official Sunday. Seventeen Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, will go to polls on Monday.

"Voting is a fundamental right and voters should not face any restrictions. Earlier, EC used to issue relaxation of a couple of hours to private firms, shops and service providers so that staff can vote. Unless prior permission is sought from the Labour Department, the private company, shop or service provider will have to stay closed and offer paid leave on polling day," said an EC official.

"In every district where polling is held, the Labour Department has already issued necessary permissions to some major private companies to continue operations but with the condition that they allow their staff to vote," he added.

"If we receive any complaint from a voter against any enterprise not allowing him or her to vote, the establishment will face legal action," the official warned.

