Elections 2019: Voters turnout for phase 7 LS polls till 1 pm

Polling began for phase seven in several states of the country. Here's a turnout for phase 7 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Bhopal: Around 41 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm on Sunday in eight Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Polling was underway since 7 am in the eight seats - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa - in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said. However, voters listed at a booth in Agar Malwa district falling under the Dewas seat and five booths in Mandsaur seat boycotted the polling over some of their demands, Rao said, without elaborating further.

39.85% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm: Bihar-36.20%, Himachal Pradesh- 34.47%, Madhya Pradesh-43.89%, Punjab-36.66%, Uttar Pradesh-36.37%, West Bengal- 47.55, Jharkhand-52.89%, Chandigarh-35.60% in #Phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/TP6x09GFtu — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Rao said around 12 people cast their votes at the polling booth in Dewas after being persuaded by the election officials. Long queues were seen at several other booths in the eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP. The voting figures till 1 pm were: Dewas-42.99 per cent, Ujjain-43.42 per cent, Mandsaur-47.45 per cent, Ratlam- 44.83 per cent, Dhar- 42.12 per cent, Indore-33.04 per cent, Khargone-40.43 per cent and Khadnwa-36.33 per cent, another poll official said.

Bengaluru: An estimated 41.5 per cent of the over 3.8 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 1 PM in the bypolls to Chincholi and Kundgol assembly constituencies. The polls were by and large peaceful except for some snags reported in VVPATs, which were changed. There were reports of EVMs developing problems in Chikkanarthi and Yalaguppi in Kundgol. However, the joint chief electoral officer A V Surya Sen refuted them. Sen said 10 VVPATs in Chincholi and 2 VVPATs in Kundgol were changed.

Ranchi: Jharkhand on Sunday recorded 52.89 per cent polling till 1 p.m. for the three parliamentary constituencies where voting is underway in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections, an election official said. According to Election Commission data, voter turnout was highest in Rajmahal with 55.60 per cent, followed by Dumka and Godda with 53.15 and 50.38 per cent, respectively. Voting began at 7 a.m. in 6,258 polling booths. It will end at 4 p.m.

Rajmahal and Dumka are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Braving the heat, a good number of voters turnout is recorded in Jharkhand. Long queue of voters are seen at polling booth. Voting started late at five booths due to technical snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs). A total of 45,64,681 lakh people are eligible to vote.

Panaji: Over 45 per cent voting was recorded in the Panaji Assembly bypoll on Sunday till 1 p.m., according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). As of 1 p.m., 45.78 per cent voter turnout was recorded, said CEO Kunal. Voting began at 7 a.m. with 22,482 voters eligible to cast ballot, of which 10,697 are male and 11,785 female.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sidharth Kunclaienkar is pitted against Atanasio Monserrate of the Congress, Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Subhash Velingkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch in the contest for the prestigious Panaji Assembly seat, which the BJP has held since 1994. Velingkar and Kuncalienkar have exercised their franchise.

"The BJP has gone to the lowest levels to defame me. People will pay them back while polling today," Velingkar told reporters. "Panaji's voters are all set to choose the BJP, as it is the only option which can provide development," Kuncalienkar said. Congress candidate Monserrate, who has been charge sheeted in a minor's rape case, said the BJP has tried to assassinate his character during the poll campaign.

Patna: Bihar witnessed a 25.25 per cent voter turnout till 1 p.m. on Sunday in the elections to the state's eight parliamentary constituencies, amid reports of people ransacking a polling booth and holding an administration official hostage for an hour, officials said. According to the election officials, angry voters ransacked the polling booth in Nalanda and held the Block Development Officer hostage. No voting took place in the booth.

The officer was freed after police intervention. Meanwhile, glitches in Electronic Voting Machines were reported across the eight constituencies, leading to delay in the poll process in few booths. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modu and former Chief Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rabri Devi voted in Patna.

Kolkata: An estimated 49.70 per cent of over 1.49 crore electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm in nine Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on Sunday, amid reports of EVM glitches and stray incidents of violence. Polling is currently underway, amid tight security, inthe nine seats Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Joynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC) in the seventh and final phase of the

staggered general election, he said.

