Elections 2019: Voting begins in Kerala

Enthusiastic voters queued at several booths even before 7 am when the polling officially began for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Voting began for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala on Tuesday in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam and two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor are key candidates. Enthusiastic voters queued at several booths even before 7 am when the polling officially began for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Kerala: Visuals from polling booths 17, 18, 19 and 42 in Kochi, ahead of the third phase of elections. Voting begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/xv2pg2VMPQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Candidates P K Kunhalikutty (Malappuram), M K Premachandran (Kollam), Hibi Eden (Ernakulam) and Innocent (Chalakudy) were among the early voters. Nine MLAs, 13 sitting MPs and two former party district secretaries, and two actors are contesting the polls in the state. The three major fronts-- ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, Opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA have nominated 6 women candidates. A total of 227 candidates are in the fray, including 23 women in the 20 constituencies.

Kerala: CM P. Vijayan queues up to casts his vote at polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LLydBK4FcN — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Kerala: Visuals from polling booth number 161 in Pinarayi, Kannur as preparations are underway ahead of the third phase of elections. Voting begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/CyP7eC8tlq — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

#Kerala: Visuals from a polling booth in Kalpetta, in Wayanad; All 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state go to polls today in the third phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/SCrZ1QI3jK — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Wayanad constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, besides his pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has the maximum number of candidates-- 20 and the lowest are in Alathur in Palakkad district (6). There are a total of 2.61 crore voters-- 1,26,81,992 males, 1,34,64,688 females and 173 third gender voters.The strength of first time voters in Kerala is 2.88 lakh in the age group of 18-19. The polling will end at 6pm in the 24,970 polling stations.

