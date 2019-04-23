Elections 2019: Voting begins in Pune and Baramati; 16,000 cops deployed

national

On Tuesday, more than 42 lakh voters will step out to cast their votes both at the Pune and Baramati Constituencies

Representational Pic

As many as 16,000 police personnel including the Central and State reserve force have been deployed in Pune district for the ongoing Pune and Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. Around 4,896 policemen will be casting their votes via postal as a special initiative.

In Pune, Dr K Ventatesham said, "We have deployed more than 8,000 police personnel to assess the situation during the polls. We have identified 34 buildings in Pune and 7 in Baramati where things are sensitive and hence we have prepared a team with a three-tier force to maintain law and order in those areas. We have also received additional manpower from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Homeguard"

He added, "The electronic voting machine for Pune and Baramati elections will be placed at the FCI godown."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mitesh Ghatte said, "The teams have been praparing for this with the help of Assistant Commissioner of Police at all zonal levels. Preventive measures have also been taken and around 1,840 criminals, 596 licenced weapons and 10 illegal weapons have been seized."

In Pune, the rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Patil said, "In our jurisdiction, we have deployed around 5000 personnel while our Local Crime Branch (LCB) teams has been conducting extensive patrolling during the day and night."

