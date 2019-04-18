Elections 2019: Voting on in 8 Uttar Pradesh seats

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Lucknow: Voting is underway in eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are fighting from all the eight seats -- Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura and Agra; while Bahujan Samaj Party which is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has put up its candidate in six seats as SP and RLD fight from one seat each.

Mathura: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7HoLJ16OCK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

Bihar: 90-year-old Urmila and Usha cast their votes at polling booth number 39 in Bhagalpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/EkKDEasr7W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Mathura: People queue up outside booth number number 46 in Gantholi village of Govardhan block. The voting is yet to begin here due to EVM malfunction. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/FxM95M7VLi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

#Bihar: Congress symbol seen outside polling booth at Triveni Nayak School in Katihar; Five parliamentary constituencies in the state are voting in #LokSabhaElections2019 today. pic.twitter.com/wu8WsXQGMg — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

There are 85 candidates in the fray, including actor-politicians Hema Malini from Mathura and state Congress chief Raj Babbar from Fatehpur Sikri, while Uttar Pradesh Minister S.P. Singh Baghel is contesting from Agra. A total of 1,40,76,635 voters were exercising their rights starting 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. Besides Tamil Nadu, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

