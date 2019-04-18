Elections 2019: Voting starts for Maharashtra's 10 Lok Sabha seats

national

The constituencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC)

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Voting started on a peaceful note for 10 Lok Sabha seats spread in Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in the second phase of elections on Thursday morning. The constituencies going to polling are -- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati (SC), Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur (SC) and Solapur (SC).

Maharashtra: Preparation underway for #LokSabhaElections2019 at polling station number 269 in Nanded parliamentary constituency. Voting on 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state for the second phase of elections will be held today. pic.twitter.com/6JRuBzmnq0 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Watch Video:





The main contests shall be between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena and Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party, besides the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), a Dalit-Muslim front.



Among the early voters were former Union Home Minister and ex-Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his wife Ujwala, their legislator daughter Praniti Shinde and other family members who arrived at a polling station to cast exercise their franchise.

#Maharashtra : Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde casts his vote at a polling station in Solapur, in the second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/N3rHPjfZQ9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Besides Maharashtra, polling is being held in 14 seats in Karnataka, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.

Watch Video:

Guidelines on how to vote: Voters can find information on Contesting candidates, Polling Booths, Election Dates & Timings, Identity cards and EVM.

Voting Process At Polling Booth:

1. Your name will be checked by the polling official on the voter list and your ID proof

2. The polling official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register ie: Form 17A

3. You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official to show your inked finger and then you can proceed to the polling booth

4. Vote for your candidate by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Once you cast your vote, you will hear a beep sound

5. Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with include the candidate serial number, name and symbol of the party for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box

6. You can also press NOTA which means None of the Above if you don't like any candidate; it's the last button on the EVM

7. Cameras, Mobile phones or any other gadgets are not allowed inside the polling booth.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates





Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies