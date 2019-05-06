Elections 2019: Voting underway in Bihar's five Lok Sabha seats
The voting is underway in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran parliamentary constituencies
Patna: Voting began on Monday amid tight security for five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar, officials said. The voting is underway in Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran parliamentary constituencies. More than 87 lakh voters would decide the fate of 82 candidates. Heavy security forces have been deployed at the polling booths and three helicopters requisitioned to assist the security forces.
Bihar: Visuals from polling booth number 46 to 49 in Hajipur. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 pic.twitter.com/nBCyd1WiAe— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Saran: Elderly man on a wheelchair brought to a polling booth in Chhapra. #LokSabhaElections2019 . #Bihar pic.twitter.com/54wIu6h9wF— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Watch Video:
The prominent candidates in the fray are Chandrika Rai (RJD, Saran), father in law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav. He is taking on senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. In Muzaffarpur, sitting BJP MP Ajay Nishad is caught in a tough battle with Vikassheel Insaan Party's Raj Bhusan Choudhary.
Get live updates on fifth phase of Elections 2019 here
Bihar: #Visuals from a model polling booth in Saran; Voting in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/TLN3jBRHIE— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
#Voting began on May 6 amid tight #security for five #LokSabha constituencies in #Bihar, officials said.#Dangal2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase5 #VotingRound5 #GeneralElections2019— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 6, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/IuFlvUdYfk
In Hajipur, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Pashupati Kumar Paras is being challenged by RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram. Paras is the younger brother of LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who is not contesting this time. There were some reports of problems in EVM machines at several booths in Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur and Munger.
Watch Video:
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Mumbai residents' share their water woes