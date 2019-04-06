Elections 2019: When Pakistan is unmasked, some take its side, says Narendra Modi

national

It is very important for the country to have a strong government," Modi said amid thunderous applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Amroha, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition for questioning the Indian Air Force's Balakot airstrike, saying whenever "Pakistan is unmasked", its supporters in India take its side.

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Modi said, "It worries some people that we killed terrorists. When we kill our enemies, some people in India shed tears." "When Pakistan is unmasked in front of the whole world, these very people take Pakistan's side."

"In the last five years, I did not let India bow its head in shame even once. It is very important for the country to have a strong government," he said amid thunderous applause.

"Today, the whole world is looking at India with so much respect... You know why that is happening? Who is responsible for this? No, it is not because of Modi... it is because of 125 crore Indians." "Be it Congress, SP or BSP, they have put your life and future in danger," Modi said pointing fingers at the Opposition, and making a clear case ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as Uttar Pradesh goes to polls on April 11, in first of the seven phase polls.

Won't contest LS elections: Mahajan

With the BJP appearing to be in a dilemma over fielding her, outgoing Lok Sabha speaker and eight-time MP from Indore, Sumitra Mahajan on Friday opted out of contesting the general elections saying she has freed the party to make its choice. Informing the media in Indore that she has written to BJP Chief Amit Shah about her decision of not contesting the polls, she said, "I have made the party worry-free."

Rahul has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore, according to an affidavit filed by him with his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

'Advani's remarks reflected his anguish'

N Chandrababu Naidu,

AP chief minister

'Advani's remarks in the blog reflected his anguish. For him, country came first, party second and self last. It's reverse in the case of Modi. For Modi and (Amit) Shah, it is self first and country last. The ideals of Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee no longer have value in the BJP'

Mayawati,

BSP chief

'BJP and Modi are so fraught with their impending defeat in the polls that they do not know what false allegations they are making. It is the BJP, not BSP, which is in the habit of freeing terrorist. Masood was also released by BJP govt, who is now proving a big headache'.

