Elections 2019: Will deport infiltrators in 5 years, says Amit Shah

Shah said that the Modi government had set up a committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord to ensure the rights of indigenous people in the state

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that though the BJP-led NDA government had started the process of identifying illegal infiltrators in Assam through the National Register of Citizens (NRC), it will send them back in the next five years.

Addressing a rally here, Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything to tackle the problem of illegal migrants in Assam. He said, "The BJP government initiated the process of updating the NRC to identify the illegal migrants.

"Once Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again, we will secure the borders in Assam so much that even birds would not be able to infiltrate, let alone foreigners."

Referring to the Assam Accord, which laid down that any illegal migrant who entered India after March 25, 1971 should be detected, detained and deported immediately, the BJP Chief said that the Congress signed the Assam Accord in 1985, but did nothing till 2014 to implement it.

He said that the Modi government had set up a committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Accord to ensure the rights of indigenous people in the state. "The committee will submit its report within six months," he added.

Shah earlier addressed rallies at Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh and at Thoubal district in Manipur.

In Manipur, he alleged that during the Congress regime the state witnessed 160 days of blockade when the prices of essential commodities skyrocketed. "But the BJP government has freed the state of bandhs and insurgency. Over the past five years, a highway spanning 300 kms and five helipads under the Udan scheme have been built in the state. We are also building the country's first National Sports University here," Shah added.

