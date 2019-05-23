Elections Results 2019: Indian-Americans celebrate PM Narendra Modi's electoral victory

national

Indian-Americans from across the US Thursday celebrated the electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing ladoos and watching election results in movie theatres and restaurants

Overseas Friends of BJP USA (OFBJP USA)

On May 23, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party by a margin of nearly 4.80 lakh votes. Modi won the Varanasi seat by 4,79,505 votes, an Election Commission update on poll results said here. And with Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming back in power once again, his supporters took to Twitter to celebrate his victory.

After a four-month campaign from 12,000 kilometres away for Prime Minister #NarendraModi, the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (#OFBJP) is planning celebrations in 20 cities for the party's victory, according to its President #KrishnaReddyAnugula.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/g6krHTrFLM — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 23, 2019

Indian-Americans from across the United States (US) on Thursday celebrated the electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing ladoos and watching election results in movie theatres and restaurants. In Washington and across the states, election watch parties were held at restaurants and in homes where scores of Indian-Americans, along with their friends and families, gathered to watch election results live either on Indian new channels or Facebook.

Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP)-USA congratulates Prime Minister Shri .@narendramodi , Party President Shri .@AmitShah, BJP leaders, millions of BJP volunteers, and volunteers of NRIs4Modi across the globe who have worked hard for this stupendous victory.#ElecctionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/s0DOmFqUwO — OFBJP - USA (@ofbjp_usa) May 23, 2019

The 2019 Lok Sabha election results were shown live in at least two theatres, including one in Minneapolis. Overseas Friends of BJP USA (OFBJP USA) said that they were planning to organise victory celebrations in more than 20 cities around the country, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Seattle.

Congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his massive victory, Krishna Reddy Anugula, President of OFBJP USA said that PM Modi will transform India and improve the livelihood of the people. "The NDA government has provided basic amenities like toilets, electricity, gas cylinders in the last 5 years. During the next 5 years, the NDA government is going to take India to the next level with the proposed investments in infrastructure, health care, and farming sectors," he said.

#NarendraModi has achieved the distinction of becoming only the third #Indian Prime Minister after #JawaharlalNehru and #ManmohanSingh to return to office after completing a full term with the results of the #LokSabhaEelctions2019 being announced on #May23.#Dangal2019 pic.twitter.com/sJGmlIJocX — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 23, 2019

After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved the rare distinction of becoming only the third Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh to return to office after completing a full term.

People of India have chosen a strong and incorruptible leader in Modi and his vision of New India as they rejected divisive caste and dynastic politics of the self-indulging "Maha-Milavat" opposition, said OFBJP vice president Adapa Prasad.

"The 2019 elections show that the new generation in India is finding its roots in the historical Hindu heritage of India while aspiring to make India a modern, developed and confident state. Narendra Modi-led NDA represents those emotions and aspirations," Indian-American community leader Utsav Chakrabarthy said.

On Friday, NRIs4Modi teams from Houston, San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Austin have organized chai pe charchas and made calls to India to support for PM Sh .@narendramodi ji !! #NRIs4MODI pic.twitter.com/KhrjFA6tS9 — OFBJP - USA (@ofbjp_usa) May 20, 2019

NRIs4Modi and OFBJP teams had organised more than one hundred programs in the USA during the last four months. The programs included 'Chai Pe Charchas', Call-A-Thons, 'Chowkidar Marches' among others. The teams made approximately one million calls to voters in India.

