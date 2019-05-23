Elections Results 2019: Sonia Gandhi leads by over 95,000 votes in Rae Bareli

national

While Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading by over 95,000, on the other hand, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing in Amethi

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/Twitter IANS

Amidst the ongoing vote counting of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress party's poor show was exemplified by the poor show of its President Rahul Gandhi who is trailing behind BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani. On the other hand, Rahul's mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading from 'first family's' stronghold Rae Bareli.

As per the latest reports from IANS, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading by over 95,000 votes in Rae Bareli. While her son Rahul Gandhi is trailing at Amethi as Smriti Irani is leading by 19 thousand votes.

Sonia Gandhi leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/yua08u88ho — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rJEIih1YIt — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Earlier in the day, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence as the trends showed that the party was doing badly in the Lok Sabha polls. Sonia Gandhi was at the 12 Tuglak Lane residence of her son for almost an hour. Rahul Gandhi's sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited him earlier in the day.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-day.com the president of the Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale gave his opinion on the General Elections 2019. He also spoke about the changes he would like to see once the new government is elected.

Watch the video here:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates